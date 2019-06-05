China's central bank continues cash injection Wednesday

RELATED ARTICLES: PBC boosts liquidity with open market operations

The People's Bank of China (PBC), China's central bank, on Wednesday pumped 60 billion yuan (about 8.7 billion US dollars) into the financial system through open market operations.To maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity, the central bank conducted the operations with seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2.55 percent.No reverse repos is due on Wednesday.A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.China will keep its prudent monetary policy "neither too tight nor too loose" while maintaining market liquidity at a reasonably ample level in 2019.