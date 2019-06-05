China, Canada should jointly solve difficulties: Chinese ambassador

China's Ambassador to Canada Lu Shaye said on Tuesday that China is not responsible for the "difficulties" facing the bilateral ties, but China is willing to make a joint effort with the Canadian side to solve them.Lu made the remarks in a joint interview with Chinese and Canadian media at the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa.Lu noted that Canada is a traditionally friendly country and was one of the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relationship with China."China always values its bilateral relationship with Canada," and is ready to rid the cause of difficulties both parties are facing, Lu added.