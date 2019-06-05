Foreign Muslims in Beijing celebrate Eid al-Fitr with locals

Foreign Muslims get together at the Niujie Mosque in Beijing to celebrate Eid on Wednesday. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Many foreign Muslims have celebrated Eid al-Fitr with local residents in Niujie Mosque, the largest mosque in Beijing on Wednesday, hailing freedom of religion during their stay in China.Muhamad, who is from Egypt and has been studying at the Minzu University of China for three years, told the Global Times that he usually goes to a mosque in Haidian district for prayers. This was the second time for him to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Niujie Mosque."I enjoy freedom of religion during my stay in China. It is an amazing experience to celebrate the holiday in the mosque with other Muslims," said Muhamad.Abdelhamid, who also comes from Egypt and studies at the Capital Normal University, came to Niujie Mosque on Wednesday with his friends.He told the Global Times that he was excited to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with many local residents at the mosque. He was also impressed by the mosque's unique architecture.Niujie Mosque was built in 996 during the Liao Dynasty (916-1125AD). The Muslim community constructed the mosque in a traditional Chinese architectural style, while the interior decorations are done in an Islamic style.Ummi Aisyah, who comes from Malaysia and has been studying at Beijing Foreign Studies University for eight months, came to Niujie Mosque at around 8 am on Wednesday.Celebrating Eid al-Fitr with other Muslims helped reduce her unhappiness of not being with her own family. "My family usually sweeps tombs for deceased loved ones and we eat together after the morning prayer for Eid al-Fitr. But now I am here with other Muslims," Aisyah told the Global Times.Starting from early morning on Wednesday, the total number of visitors to Niujie Mosque reached 14,000 by around 10 am, a worker at the mosque told the Global Times.After the morning prayer at Niujie Mosque, Muslims enjoyed some street food with their friends and relatives. Shops along the streets were full of people who were busy buying lamb, beef and other food. Many shops hung banners that read "Happy Eid al-Fitr!"A long banner hung around the street corner near Niujie Mosque read "People of all ethnic groups stay together closely."Many foreigners interviewed by the Global Times said they were impressed by the lively scenes.Police officers blocked some streets to prevent cars from passing through, and some helped keep order on the roads.Aisyah told the Global Times that she understood that the presence of the police was due to security concerns, since there were so many people around."Actually, I am mostly impressed by the good security situation since I came to China. I can walk alone on the streets late at night without worrying about my safety," Aisyah said.