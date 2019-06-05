Test for intelligent navigation system completed in Beijing airport

The test for an intelligent navigation system has been completed at the Beijing Capital International Airport, CAAC News reported citing sources with the airport.Based on the intelligent technologies of facial recognition and big data, the system will offer individualized services to passengers such as flight and destination information, intelligent navigation to boarding gates and shop information in the airport.Currently, passengers depend mainly on guide boards or airport staff to locate routes to boarding gates.After going through facial recognition, which needs passenger approval, passengers can immediately gain access to data such as flight numbers, the boarding gate positions and boarding times.The system also offers the best routes as well as the approximate time needed to reach boarding gates, the report said.It also presents weather and temperature information in the destinations.