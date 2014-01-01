Chinese president arrives in Moscow for state visit to Russia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/5 17:39:23 Last Updated: 2019/6/5 17:57:24
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here on Wednesday for a state visit to Russia as the two countries are expected to bring their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination to a new era.

