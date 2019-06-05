Anyang’s annual air sports event thrills aviation enthusiasts

Crowds watch the opening ceremony of the air sports event on June 3 in Anyang, Central China's Henan Province. Photo: VCG

Anyang, a city in Central China's Henan Province, is famous for holding an annual air sports event that started in 2009. It has been dubbed the "air sports capital" of China.This year's event kicked off on June 3 with aviation enthusiasts from around the world staging thrilling performances at the opening ceremony.A total of 15 aerobatic aircraft, six R-22 helicopters, 10 hot air balloons, 30 powered parachute groups and 20 drones took part in the performance.Air sports is a general term that covers a range of aerial sporting activities, including aerobatics, aeromodeling, ballooning and drone racing.Anyang has many advantages for developing its aviation industry. It has a national industrial zone for general aviation, and 4,420 square kilometers of flying area below 3,000 meters, which is suitable for flying all kinds of air vehicles.Anyang also has the largest training base for air sports and aeroclub in China.Experts said air sports has enjoyed rapid development in China in recent years, but alsoadmitted that there are some challenges for itsfuture development.The shortage of general aviation aerodromes remains one big problem. Some aviation enthusiasts have to go to the US for training, which is more expensive. The weakness of the domestic general aviation industry also hinders the manufacturing of aviation products.Authorities in China have taken efforts to boost the industry, including building more bases for aerobats.Agencies - Global Times

Children study a model airplane at a center where the air sports event took place. Photo: VCG

Unmanned aerial vehicles put on a performance at the opening ceremony. Photo: VCG

An airplane puts on a display of low altitude flying. Photo: VCG

An airplane spins in the sky. Photo: VCG