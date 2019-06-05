Gianni Infantino re-elected as FIFA president for 2019-2023

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/5 18:02:03
FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the sole canadiate, was re-elected here on Wednesday as the head of the world’s football governing body for the 2019-2023 term of office.

