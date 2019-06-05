Croatia: Ambassador visits Shanxi Province

The Croatian Ambassador to China Dario Mihelin and his delegation visited Shanxi Province on June 2, during which he had a meeting with the Provincial Party Committee Secretary Luo Huining. Luo welcomed Mihelin's visit and briefly introduced the province's current situation. According to Luo, there is great potential for cooperation between Shanxi and Croatia. It is necessary to implement the cooperation consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, take the opportunities of culture and tourism to promote the all-around development of bilateral trade and cultural exchanges, and jointly play a positive role in the comprehensive cooperative partnership between China and Croatia. Mihelin said that the embassy would like to actively promote Shanxi, and seek pragmatic cooperation and push for closer relations with the province.