Shawn Mendes to bring his The Tour solo series of concerts to Shanghai

Shawn Mendes Photo: Courtsey of AEG Presents Asia

The Grammy nominated singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes is coming to perform in Shanghai on September 28, sports and live entertainment company AEG Presents Asia announced on Wednesday.Shanghai will be the first stop on the Asia section of his Shawn Mendes: The Tour, adding to previously announced performances in Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila, Macao and Tokyo. The entire world tour spans more than 100 dates throughout 2019 in North America, Latin America, Europe, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.The Toronto-born singer released his highly anticipated self-titled third album in May 2018. The album became one of the top best-selling album debuts of 2018. At the end of 2018, Shawn was nominated in two categories for the 61st annual Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year for "In My Blood" and Best Pop Vocal Album for Shawn Mendes. Leading up to the album, he released multiple tracks including "Youth" Featuring Khalid, "In My Blood" and "Lost in Japan." Both "In My Blood" and "Lost in Japan" experienced massive success, soaring to the first and second spots on the overall iTunes chart in the US and the Top 5 on iTunes in more than 50 countries.The Chinese fans of the Canadian heartthrob have given him the nickname Meng De. Meng means cute, while De is one syllable from the Chinese translation of his name. Fans' comments started to flood in shortly after AEG Presents Asia's announcement.