BRI progress brings benefits to participating countries: Serbian legislator

The benefits of taking part in China's Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI) has been apparent for the participating countries, said a Serbian legislator.
Serbian member of parliament Zarko Obradovic called the BRI a "development project based on win-win cooperation," saying that it is a "valuable project" for his country as it helps "develop our economy and raise the living standard of our citizens."
The initiative has brought Serbia infrastructural projects of roads, energy, railway, as well as investments and presence of Chinese companies, said Obradovic, who is also head of Serbian Parliamentary Friendship Group with China.
The legislator said that China proposed this initiative for everyone to participate in and to harvest win-win results, changing the situation in which great powers were "the ones that were able to gain something, while for smaller countries, there were almost no benefits."
"More and more positive effects ... become visible as (the) initiative develops," he said, "many countries will independently bring their own decisions (on) whether or not and at what level they want to partake in the realization, and they will not look upon the interests of great powers, but their own."
"China has a very strong economy, (and it) cooperates with numerous countries," he said. However, "some US officials were claiming that it (the BRI) has become a threat."
Obradovic said that besides hindering the BRI progress, the United States is also aiming to slow down China's development.
As regards the US-initiated trade disputes with China, the Serbian lawmaker said he believes that the trade frictions between the two largest economies will turn like a boomerang to harm the US economy, as well as the global economy.
The United States should engage in peaceful negotiations with China and help prevent further global instability, he said. "China only continues with its consistent attitude that all problems should be solved solely through dialogue."
"It would be a good solution for everyone that dialogue remains the only means of problem solving," he noted.