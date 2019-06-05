Changan Ford fined $23.6m

File photo: IC

Chinese regulator on Wednesday slapped a 162.8 million yuan ($23.6 million) fine on Ford Motor Co's joint venture with Changan Automobile Group for violating the anti-monopoly law, sparking a strong response from Chinese netizens in support of the decision.The penalty on the US automobile maker, coming amid the escalating China-US trade war, reminds people of a similar fine on SAIC-GM amid growing tensions years ago. According to an analyst, this could be a signal to the US that more unreasonable behavior could also get its own companies hurt."We should boycott US automobiles, including Buick, Ford and Cadillac," said the most-liked comment on the Tencent News website.Another user posting under the nickname Tangshiwaye commented that foreign companies need to comply with Chinese regulations and must be penalized if they breach any Chinese laws or violate consumers' interests.The fine against the Sino-US auto joint venture can be seen as a signal to the US amid escalating trade tensions that US auto companies are vulnerable in the Chinese market if the US insists on unreasonably intensifying the trade war, Feng Shiming, executive director of Menutor Consulting Shanghai, told the Global Times on Wednesday."It reminds me of when China hit SAIC-GM with a $29 million fine amid growing China-US tensions in December 2016," Feng said.Tesla, whose $5 billion Gigafactory in Shanghai is under construction, and GM, which has benefited greatly from the China market, could be targeted by Chinese consumers if the tensions continue to escalate, Feng said.The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said on its website Changan Ford had set a minimum resale price for its cars in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality since 2013, jeopardizing fair competition in the industry.The joint venture did not provide evidence that this complied with the country's anti-monopoly law during the investigation, the SAMR said.The fine is equivalent to 4 percent of the joint venture's sales in Chongqing last year, it added.For such a long-term breach of China's law, a 4 percent fine is not high, Chen Danzhou, an anti-monopoly deputy professor with the Beijing Institute of Technology, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Changan Ford responded that it fully respects and will firmly comply with the regulator's fine, saying it has taken measures to ensure that its dealers are operating in accordance with government regulations."We will further ensure proper operations and effectively maintain a free, fair market competition environment," the company told the Global Times on Wednesday.Shares of Changan Automobile closed at 6.49 yuan, 4.42 percent down from previous trading session.Changan Ford's sales have kept dropping in the China market in recent years. In 2018, sales fell 54.3 percent to 377,800 cars. Sales fell again in the first quarter of 2019 to 36,800 cars, a decline of 71.8 percent, according to media reports.Now things are set to get worse as a heated backlash against US products emerges among Chinese consumers as the China-US trade dispute escalates.