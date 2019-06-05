China unwavering on expanding opening-up: official

A high-ranking Chinese official has reiterated the country's stance of expanding opening-up and improving its business environment.
China will remain unwavering in expanding opening-up, and welcomes overseas companies to invest or expand businesses in the country, Ning Jizhe, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission
, said during a recent seminar with representatives of overseas-funded companies in Shanghai.
Ning said the country would continue its efforts to improve the business environment and enhance protection of overseas investors' legitimate rights and interests.
He also noted that China has a vast market and sufficient conditions to maintain stable economic development.