Huawei, China Post become strategic cooperative partners

People visit the 2019 Global Smart Logistics Summit held in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province in May. Photo: VCG

China Post Group Corporation and technology giant Huawei signed a strategic cooperation agreement Wednesday to use the information and communications technology (ICT) to revolutionize the postal sector.To foster digital transformation in the postal area, the in-depth cooperation will focus on smart logistics and parks, cloud computing and big data, according to the website of China Post Group.China Post Group is a state-owned enterprise that has a global postal network. The main business scope of the company includes domestic and international mail and logistics delivery services, postal remittances and financial services and other businesses.The cooperation will take advantage of Huawei's advanced technology in the ICT sector to boost China's postal industry, analysts told the Global Times."Logistics is a typical application scenario of ICT where Huawei is in the leading position in the world," Xin Haiguang, a Beijing-based IT industry analyst, told the Global Times Wednesday. "The fact that Huawei and China Post have become comprehensive strategic cooperative partners is natural," Xin added.The partnership was announced after China's State Post Bureau placed FedEx under a probe over its diverting and rerouting Huawei parcels Saturday."The partnership could be a response to FedEx's misconduct," Xin said."Such an agreement cannot be achieved in a short time. Huawei and China Post must have prepared for a long time. The timing of the cooperation announcement is subtle," Xin added."Huawei does not have to worry about parcel diversions and robberies anymore," commented a Weibo user named Gaojishaonv.FedEx on Saturday made a statement on the misconduct over Huawei parcels, saying it values its business in China and its relationship with Huawei and will fully cooperate with regulatory investigations.The statement, however, failed to regain the company's lost credibility among Chinese netizens. FedEx has not provided any solid information to prove its explanation.