HOME >>
CHINA
China, Russia lift ties to comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for new area
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/5 21:16:26 Last Updated: 2019/6/5 21:33:28
China and Russia agreed on Wednesday to upgrade their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.
The decision was made at a meeting between visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Russian Alexander Pushkin restaurant gains popularity in China, but not just for food
Xi’s visit to Russia will further promote bilateral relations
China-Russia synergy drives regional stability and development
Posted in:
DIPLOMACY
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus