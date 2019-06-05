China, Russia lift ties to comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for new area

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/5 21:16:26 Last Updated: 2019/6/5 21:33:28
China and Russia agreed on Wednesday to upgrade their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

The decision was made at a meeting between visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: DIPLOMACY
blog comments powered by Disqus