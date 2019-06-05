China hopes DPRK, US to work for progress toward political settlement of Korean Peninsula issue

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/5 23:16:41





Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a press briefing when responding to a question about a spokesperson for the



Geng said the joint statement, released after the two countries' leaders held a historic meeting in Singapore in June last year, brought the Peninsula issue back onto the right track of dialogue and consultation.



Noting that the Peninsula peace talks are at a critical stage, Geng said China hopes that the DPRK and the US will firm confidence, keep patience, and show flexibility.



"They need to meet each other half way, continue to implement their consensus, accommodate each other's legitimate concerns and work for progress for a political settlement of the Peninsula issue," Geng said.



"China will continue to work with the rest of the international community to make positive efforts for this end," Geng said.

