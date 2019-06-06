Danish PM visits Queen to formally dissolve government

Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has visited the Queen of Denmark to formally dissolve government, Danish news DR reported Thursday morning.Lokke Rasmussen conceded defeat late Wednesday night, and now in line with tradition has made an official visit to Queen Margrethe II to formally announce the government's dissolution."I have just informed the Queen and the Crown Prince about the result of the general election yesterday, which, ultimately, means that there is no majority behind my government. Therefore, I have requested the government's departure," said Rasmussen in front of Amalienborg palace after his meeting with the Queen, reported DR.Now, the process of forming the new government will begin. Queen Margrethe II will this afternoon convene a meeting at Amalienborg with each of the parties one by one. Each party sends two representatives to meet with the Queen and put forward their nomination for Denmark's future prime minister. The candidate with the most support must then try to win support from a majority of incoming members of parliament.Mette Frederiksen, leader of the Social Democrats, is expected to emerge as the prime minister. And as the party with the largest mandate, the Social Democrats have the privilege of first meeting with the Queen."Now a process starts, in which Mette Frederiksen herself has a lot of leash. She must start the negotiations, and at some point she must return to the Queen and report on how it has gone," said DR's political analyst Jens Ringberg.The process will take "the next few days, maybe even weeks," Ringberg added.