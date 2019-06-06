Japan ups pressure on lawmaker to quit over Russia war remarks

Japan's lower house of parliament on Thursday, in an unprecedented move, passed a resolution to urge a lawmaker to decide whether to quit over highly contentious remarks he made about Japan waging war with Russia over disputed islands.The resolution was brought by eight ruling and opposition parties against Hodaka Maruyama and was unanimously adopted at a plenary session of the House of Representatives.The resolution states that Maruyama is "not qualified as a Diet member" and criticizes him for having made numerous "unthinkable remarks, including one that goes against pacifism enshrined in the Constitution."It also states, along with pressing him on whether to quit or not, that his words "seriously hurt national interests," and that "the authority and integrity of the lower house was undermined."The passing of the cross-party resolution in the lower house Thursday followed its submission a day earlier and Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition ally Komeito's submission of a draft resolution to parliament on May 21, admonishing Maruyama for the controversial remarks he made about Japan using war to regain control over islands central to a territorial spat with Russia.The resolution is not legally binding, hence the onus of responsibility remains on Maruyama himself to decide whether to step down as a lower house member for his gaffes that have led to ruling and opposition parties accusing him of lacking the qualities required to be a lawmaker.