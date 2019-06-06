Germany to approve first millions for French-German fighter aircraft system

The budget committee of the German Bundestag is to approve the first 32.5 million euros (36.6 million U.S. dollars) for the new French-German fighter aircraft system FCAS, German media reported on Wednesday.According to a draft paper cited by German media, the money is planned for a concept study to be carried out by the participating companies Dassault Aviation and Airbus Defence & Space by the end of 2020.Germany would bear half of the total costs of 65 million euros, which they share with France, the German newspaper Handelsblatt and online magazine Spiegel reported.The results of the concept study will trigger the next steps for the fighter jet. According to France's first estimates, development costs of up to eight billion euros are likely to be incurred by the time the jet is fully operational.According to the draft paper for the meeting of the German budget committee, the entire system of combat aircraft and drones is expected to be operational by 2040 and will cost up to 500 billion euros.Germany and France are looking to decrease each country's financial commitment for the development of the fighter jet."The future distribution of costs and work will depend on the involvement of further partners in the course of the project," the draft paper said. Spain, for example, had already signaled interest in joining.