Education ministry forbids commercial ads in school textbooks

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/6 20:04:53
The Ministry of Education has banned commercial advertisements from middle and primary school textbooks, it said Thursday.

Links or QR codes for supplementary learning materials are also not allowed, it said.

The ministry encourages the publishers to provide free digital audio products matched with textbooks on the Internet.

