HOME >>
CHINA
Education ministry forbids commercial ads in school textbooks
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/6 20:04:53
The
Ministry of Education
has banned commercial advertisements from middle and primary school textbooks, it said Thursday.
Links or QR codes for supplementary learning materials are also not allowed, it said.
The ministry encourages the publishers to provide free digital audio products matched with textbooks on the Internet.
RELATED ARTICLES:
20 years on, China's higher education expansion mirrors changes of high school grads
Online education opens window for children in poverty-stricken regions
China to upgrade rural education
Posted in:
SOCIETY
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus