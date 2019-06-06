China to support Kenya's development agenda: envoy

China has vowed to support Kenya's development agenda, and actively participate in growing the bilateral cooperation, a Chinese envoy said on Wednesday evening.
Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng said in Nairobi that the China-Kenya partnership is currently at its best.
"Over the decades, our cooperation has been built on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefits."
"We reaffirm that China will fully support Kenya's development, and actively participate in our growing cooperation," Wu said during a celebration of World Environment Day combined with a reception held by the embasssy.
He revealed that on Kenya's request, Chinese companies are working on contributing to the Naivasha industrial park.
According to Wu, China is dedicated to Kenya's development with many efforts, far more than just funding.
Data from the Chinese Ambassy in Kenya indicates that China's direct investment in Kenya reached 52 billion shillings (about 520 million US dollars) in 2018.
Wu also encouraged Chinese enterprises to align themselves with the Kenya's Big Four Agenda of food security, affordable housing, manufacturing and universal healthcare, by increasing investments in areas such as manufacturing.
The Chinese diplomat noted that China and Kenya also enjoy common values of defending multilateralism, free and fair trade, pursuing win-win cooperation and safeguarding the interests of developing countries.
Ababu Namwamba, chief administrative secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
and International Trade said the bilateral cooperation has been growing by leaps and bounds ever since the two countries signed the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership.
According to the Kenyan official, the benefits of the China-Kenya cooperation can be witnessed in multiple areas and includes the Standard Gauge Railway which has become a pillar of the Kenya's economic growth.
He noted that China has played a pivotal role in helping Kenya realize its Big Four Agenda and especially the industrialization goal.
"We are also happy our cooperation with China will result in Kenyan goods accessing the huge Chinese market," he added.