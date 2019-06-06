China's top political advisor urges progress in poverty reduction

China's top political advisor Wang Yang has called for continued efforts to fight against poverty, while stressing the importance of environmental protection in the process.In a research tour to Youyu County in northern China's Shanxi Province, Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, hailed the progress the county has made in poverty reduction and urged officials to learn from its experience.Once a barren land suffering from frequent sandstorms, Youyu has been transformed into a green county after numerous attempts to grow various kinds of plants.Wang said that the building of ecological civilization should be seen as an important means of strengthening poverty alleviation.He urged efforts to mobilize the impoverished population to participate in environmental protection.