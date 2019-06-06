China launches 3rd-round of gang crime crackdown inspection

Central authorities have launched the third inspection of a national crackdown on gang crime.From late May to early June, inspection teams were deployed to eight provincial-level regions, including Beijing, Shaanxi and Heilongjiang.A further two teams will be sent to Tibet Autonomous Region and Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region by June 12, marking complete inspection coverage of all provincial-level regions.Mobilization meetings were also held in the inspected regions, calling for cracking down on the "protective umbrellas" that shelter gangs, as well as cutting off the financial resources of gangs.Headed by provincial-level officials, the inspection teams will be stationed in the inspected regions for one month.Tip-off hotlines, as well as email addresses and post boxes, have been set up to accept public complaints on local gang-related activities.Also, an intelligent reporting platform has been launched, allowing the public to report information online or through the WeChat App.The inspection of the national crackdown on gang crime consists of three rounds, with the first and second rounds launched in late August 2018 and April 2019 respectively.