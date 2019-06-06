Chinese political advisors meet Cyprus house president to promote ties

A delegation of Chinese political advisors met here with Cyprus house president on Thursday to push forward bilateral ties.
Liu Xincheng, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and head of the delegation, told President of the Cyprus House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris that the two countries have enjoyed a deep-rooted friendship since the establishment of diplomatic relations 48 years ago.
Liu introduced China's development over the past 70 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the founding of the CPPCC, saying that China and Cyprus always support each other on issues related to each other's core interests and major concerns.
The two countries maintain close high-level exchanges and enjoy solid political mutual trust, he said, adding that bilateral cooperation has scored practical results in all areas.
Both sides have maintained coordination and cooperation on major global issues, which have also helped strengthen China-Europe relations, Liu said.
He said the Asian country has always attached great importance to China-Cyprus relations, and is willing to jointly work with Cyprus to further develop bilateral ties.
For his part, Syllouris spoke highly of the friendly relations between the two countries and congratulated China on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC.
He said Cyprus is willing to use its unique geographical advantage at the crossroads of Asia, Europe and Africa to actively participate in the Belt and Road
Initiative and further deepen cooperation with China in various fields.