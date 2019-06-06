China-Russia statement on global strategic stability shows willingness to safeguard multilateralism

The statement on strengthening contemporary global strategic stability between China and Russia sent the world a strong message of the two countries to safeguard multilateralism and the international order, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.
China and Russia on Wednesday signed a joint statement to strengthen contemporary global strategic stability. In response, spokesperson Geng Shuang said China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, had the responsibility and obligation to maintain global strategic stability.
Geng said the heads of state of the two countries signed and issued the statement on global strategic stability, expounded their views on the current international security environment, and demonstrated their common positions on security and arms control.
The statement also pointed out the direction for the two nations to deepen their strategic mutual trust and enhance the strategic cooperation, he said.
"We expect large countries to live in harmony, respect each other and achieve win-win cooperation without conflicts and confrontation," Geng said.
When answering a question on China and Russia agreeing to upgrade their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, Geng said the two countries would further enhance the comprehensive strategic coordination and strengthen support to each other on respective core interests.
He said China and Russia would push forward their cooperation to synergize the Belt and Road
Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, and work together to build a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for humanity.