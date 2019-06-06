South Sudan eyes China-Africa trade expo to woo investment

South Sudan government and business officials are set to participate in the forthcoming first China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in an effort to woo investment into the African's youngest country.Foreign ministry spokesman Mawien Makol Ariik told Xinhua that Juba is happy to join other 52 Africans states to attend the expo, scheduled for June 27-29 in central China's Hunan Province, adding that the oil-rich east African country will fully participate to establish a new mechanism for trade cooperation with China."This is a good opportunity for us South Sudanese because we will have the opportunity to inform to the forum that South Sudan is working hard to achieve durable peace and it is safe for doing business," Ariik told Xinhua in Juba.He said with the ongoing effort to implement the revitalized peace agreement to stabilize the strife-torn country, South Sudan is determined to boost investment in agriculture and oil sector.The expo, which will be held in Changsha, the capital city of Hunan, will be attended by more than 1,500 foreign guests, over 5,000 domestic guests, as well as more than 3,500 exhibitors, buyers and professional visitors.In 2018, China-Africa trade reached 204.2 billion US dollars, up 20 percent year on year, and China has been Africa's largest trading partner for 10 straight years.