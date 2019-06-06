US deadline extension does not change nature of tariff hike: China customs tariff office

The Office of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council on Thursday said that a technical measure by the United States to maintain the additional 10-percent tariff on some imported Chinese goods did not change the nature of its tariff hike.The remarks came after the Office of the United States Trade Representative published the Notice Regarding Application of Section 301 Action recently."We have noticed that the Office of the US Trade Representative had made an announcement saying related goods exported from China to the United States prior to May 10 will remain subject to an additional 10-percent tariff if they enter the United States before June 15, 2019," said the office in a statement.The aforementioned technical measure, however, won't change the nature of its tariff hike from May 10, 2019, according to the statement.