China urges US to stop arms sales to Taiwan, sever military ties

China on Thursday urged the United States to stop arms sales to Taiwan and sever its military ties with the island.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks in response to recent media reports about the US plan to sell weapons including tanks worth 2 billion US dollars to Taiwan."We are seriously concerned with the relevant moves of the US side," Geng said at a press briefing, adding that China's stance in firmly opposing US arms sales to Taiwan is "consistent and clear."China urges the United States to be fully aware of the high sensitivity and serious harmfulness of the arms sales issue, adhere to the one-China principle and the three joint communiques between the two countries, Geng said."We urge the US side to stop arms sales to Taiwan and sever their military ties, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues, to avoid serious damage to China-US relations as well as to the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait," said Geng.