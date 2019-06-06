Premier Li calls for more efforts to revitalize NE China

China will unveil more measures to accelerate the revitalization of the old industrial bases in the northeastern region, Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday.Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting of the leading group for revitalizing the region. Li also heads the leading group.Stressing that revitalizing northeast China depends on the reform and opening-up, Li urged local authorities to share reform experience from pilot free trade zones, simplify administrative procedures and improve the business environment.Apart from implementing more policies on reducing taxes and fees for the region, the country will increase fiscal support for revitalization, Li said.More efforts will be made to facilitate the reform on state-owned enterprises (SOEs), eliminate barriers for private businesses, and deepen opening-up along the border, according to Li.Meanwhile, Li said the northeastern region should be dedicated to improving people's livelihood, calling for more emphasis on medicare and shantytown renovation.Various measures will be launched to ensure economic stability in the region, with further implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy, Li said.Local authorities should carry out the policy of prioritizing employment, providing various opportunities to promote entrepreneurship and innovation, Li added. Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting.