Attendees hail China's sustainable development at Russia's economic forum

Participants at the 23rd St. Petersburg International Economic Forum spoke highly of China's sustainable development featuring a people-centered approach and win-win cooperation as the forum kicked off here Thursday.
Under the motto of "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda," attendees at the forum touch upon a number of pressing global issues, such as global growth, trade conflicts, injustice and impact of advanced technologies, and discuss the future plans for sustainable and balanced development.
"There is an understanding that it is necessary to find a way to move towards a fair globalization that benefits all," United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the forum's opening ceremony.
Guterres also called for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, proposed by the United Nations to address a string of global challenges.
The UN secretary-general highlighted the accomplishment achieved by China in fighting poverty, hailing the Chinese government's determination of eradicating poverty in 2020.
"We have to recognize that the most remarkable achievement in fighting poverty by countries in the world is done by China in the last few decades," Guterres said.
Attendees at the forum also said China's openness to the world and its efforts to promote cooperation with other countries set a good example in guaranteeing sustainable development.
Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister Ulziisaikhan Enkhtuvshin said Mongolia and China, with their respective plans to promote sustainable development, have jointly conducted fruitful projects.
He highlighted the trilateral cooperation among China, Mongolia and Russia, in the framework of which dozens of joint projects are being implemented.
"These projects are open not only to companies from Mongolia, China and Russia, but also to other countries and international institutions," Enkhtuvshin said.
He added that Mongolia stands ready to further enhance its cooperation with China and other countries and contribute to implementing the Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI).
Tigran Sargsyan, chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, also expressed hope for the prospects for international and regional cooperation within the framework of the China-proposed initiative, especially in the alignment of the BRI and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
The EAEU had signed a first-ever major systematic arrangement with China on trade and economic cooperation last year, and the two sides are expected to further strengthen their ties in the years to come, he said.