China Business Awards acknowledge contributions made to New Zealand-China business relations

China Business Awards have been announced to acknowledge the contributions that companies and individuals have made to New Zealand-China business relations.The Awards on Thursday night were presented by New Zealand China Trade Association (NZCTA). The NZCTA China Business Awards are held biannually to celebrate the success in doing business with China. This year's Awards feature a greater number of entries than previous Awards.New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker, New Zealand China Trade Association Chairman Martin Thomson, Chinese Embassy's Economic and Commercial Counsellor Huang Yuefeng and Acting Consul General of the Chinese Consulate-General in Auckland Zhou Wei delivered key note speech to the audience and representatives from New Zealand business sector.SKYCITY Entertainment Group Ltd won the Auckland International Airport Award for contribution to the growth of Chinese Tourism in New Zealand.Oceania Dairy Limited, which is a subsidiary of China's Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group, was given the Waste Management Award for Investment between China and New Zealand.New Zealand Trade & Enterprise Award for Excellence in Export or Import between China and New Zealand was awarded to Fiordland Lobster Company.Trademonster Limited got the Cathay Pacific Award for Best use of eCommerce in exporting to China.Auckland Mayor Phil Goff was recognized by the New Zealand China Council Award for Outstanding Contribution to the New Zealand-China business relationship.Hong Kong New Zealand Business Association Award for Success in Hong Kong by a New Zealand organization was awarded to start-up food product company Eat The Kiwi.