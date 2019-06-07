"Dark Phoenix" leads Chinese mainland box office

"Dark Phoenix," the latest installment of 20th Century Fox's "X-Men" film franchise, topped the Chinese mainland box office Thursday, the China Movie Data Information Network said Friday.The film grossed about 78.9 million yuan (about 11.4 million US dollars) Thursday, accounting for about 42 percent of the daily total.It was followed by Chinese action film "Chasing the Dragon II: Wild Wild Bunch," which brought in 47.3 million yuan.Coming in the third was "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," which earned 24.4 million yuan.