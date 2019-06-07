Mexican president calls for event for dignity amid tariff threats from Washington

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday called for a massive event on the weekend "in defense of the country's dignity" and in favor of friendship with the United States amid tariff threats from Washington.During his morning press conference, Lopez Obrador said he will lead the event in the border city of Tijuana of the state of Baja California on Saturday afternoon and called on all sectors of society to join the event."It's an act of unity in defense of Mexico's dignity and in favor of friendship with the United States," he said.The call for the event came one day after Mexican and US officials held their first meeting in Washington to discuss the decision by the United States to impose tariffs on all Mexican products exported to the United States.US President Donald Trump said last week that he will impose a 5 percent tariff on all imported Mexican goods beginning June 10 so as to pressure the country to stop the flow of undocumented migrants crossing the border and will gradually increase tariffs until the problem is remedied.The delegations from the two countries, headed by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and US Vice President Mike Pence, resumed talks on Thursday in Washington.Trump and US officials "have acted very well," in their willingness to continue talks, sadi Lopez Obrador, expressing his confidence that they will find a solution in the short-term."I'm optimistic, I believe we will reach an agreement, we want it. We have always said dialogue is the best," Lopez Obrador said.The flow of migrants into the United States through south border with Mexico increased at the end of 2018 following the formation of massive caravans, which has heightened tension in the Mexico-US relations.