More Chinese cities to embrace household garbage sorting

Chinese cities at or above the prefecture level will start garbage sorting in 2019, according to an official circular.
By the end of the year, all of the said cities must have compiled a plan to implement garbage sorting, said the circular jointly released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development
with other eight authorities.
Public institutions in these cities must put into place a garbage sorting system by the end of 2020.
By 2025, all the cities at or above prefecture level, totaling more than 300, shall complete the building of a garbage sorting system.
Forty-six major Chinese cities have been trying garbage sorting. They are required to put into operation a garbage sorting system by the end of next year.
The circular urged public institutions to lead by example, and stressed the importance of education to raise people's awareness.