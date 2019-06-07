Death toll in north India due to storm, lightning goes up to 19: official

The number of deaths in Thursday's high-intensity thunderstorm and heavy rains, coupled with lightning, in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh has gone up to 19, and 48 persons were injured, said a high ranking state official on Friday."As per data collected, 19 casualties (deaths) from 12 districts and 48 injuries have been reported due to thunderstorm yesterday. (I) have spoken to collectors, assistant district magistrates and they have been told to compensate the affected as soon as possible," said Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner G.S. Priyadarshi while addressing the media in state capital Lucknow.The most affected areas fall in the districts of Mainpuri, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Rampur, Badaun and Pilibhit.According to media reports, while some of the people died in the incidents of lightning, others died from falling trees or walls.Local administrations in each of these districts have announced a compensation of 400,000 Indian Rupees (around 5,700 US dollars) to each of the families whose members died in the inclement weather, reported the daily "Hindustan".Besides, a large number of cattle also reportedly died in the storm. Efforts are being made to assess the loss of lives and property in all the affected areas.