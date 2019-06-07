Sri Lanka's national air carrier named world's most punctual airline for 2nd time

Sri Lanka's national airline carrier, Sri Lankan Airlines has been named the 'World's Most Punctual Airline' for the second consecutive time with over 90 percent of its flights in May being "on time", local media reports said here Friday.Sri Lankan Airlines said in a statement that it had achieved this status for the second time in less than 12 months as in September 2018, it had achieved a punctuality rating of 91.37 percent, according to data analysed by Flightstats.In this May, it achieved a punctuality rating of 90.75 percent.Sri Lankan Airlines said achieving this status in May was impressive due to the challenges caused by heightened security at the airline's hub at the Bandaranaike International Airport in capital Colombo following the terror attacks on Easter Sunday.Flightstats analysed data of 41 carriers from Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and South America, including most of the world's largest and most prestigious airlines before drawing its conclusions, the statement said.