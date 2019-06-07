Educational TV program on cultural heritage to air during prime time

On the show "Open course on intangible cultural heritage," prestigious art professors and curators of art museums will give insightful explanations on selected Chinese intangible cultural heritage from the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list.



The highlights include Kunqu Opera, marionette theater from Fujian Province, Chinese traditional architectural craftsmanship for timber-framed structures and silk weaving skills.



Craftsmen together with the lecturers will explain the strides China has made in preserving intangible cultural heritage over the last 20 years, and inspire the audience about its meaning and value.



The annual celebration, which was initiated by China in 2006 in a bid to raise public awareness of cultural preservation, falls on June 8 this year.

