Beijing horticultural expo holds Dragon Boat Cultural Festival

The 11th Beijing Dragon Boat Cultural Festival opened Thursday at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition, as China celebrates the traditional festival.The cultural festival includes drum dances, exhibitions of cultural heritage, and dragon boat racing, which are held mainly at the Beijing horticultural expo and the local parks at the Municipality's Yanqing District.The expo has set up an exhibition area to display the intangible cultural heritage, including making sticky rice dumplings, a traditional Chinese specialty for Dragon Boat Festival.The Dragon Boat Festival is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the year of the Chinese lunar calendar.Themed "Live Green, Live Better," the expo is open until Oct. 7 and features a vast collection of flowers, fruit trees, Chinese herbal medicines and plant landscaping techniques, as well as ideas for green development.