Setting-up exercises adapted from Tibetan folk dance practiced at middle school

Students from Yanjing Middle School practice setting-up exercises adapted from Xianzi Dance in Mangkam County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 6, 2019. Xianzi Dance, a traditional folk dance in Tibet, was listed in 2006 as one of China's national intangible heritages. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Students from Yanjing Middle School practice setting-up exercises adapted from Xianzi Dance in Mangkam County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 6, 2019. Xianzi Dance, a traditional folk dance in Tibet, was listed in 2006 as one of China's national intangible heritages. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A student plays Tibetan folk music for setting-up exercises adapted from Xianzi Dance at Yanjing Middle School in Mangkam County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 5, 2019. Xianzi Dance, a traditional folk dance in Tibet, was listed in 2006 as one of China's national intangible heritages. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Students from Yanjing Middle School practice setting-up exercises adapted from Xianzi Dance in Mangkam County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 6, 2019. Xianzi Dance, a traditional folk dance in Tibet, was listed in 2006 as one of China's national intangible heritages. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Students from Yanjing Middle School practice setting-up exercises adapted from Xianzi Dance in Mangkam County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 6, 2019. Xianzi Dance, a traditional folk dance in Tibet, was listed in 2006 as one of China's national intangible heritages. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)