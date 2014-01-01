ROK names new co-chief of inter-Korean liaison office

Suh Ho, vice unification minister of the Republic of Korea (ROK), was appointed Friday as the country's top official for an inter-Korean joint liaison office, Yonhap news agency reported citing the ministry.The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the ROK launched the liaison office last September and agreed to hold weekly meetings between its co-chiefs. But the meetings were halted after the Hanoi summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and DPRK leader Kim Jong Un in late February, which ended without a deal.Suh will head to the DPRK border city of Kaesong next week to oversee the work at the liaison office and consult with DPRK officials on adjusting the office's operation mode, the ministry's deputy spokeswoman Lee Eugene said.Seoul is considering proposing to Pyongyang that the two sides hold a meeting of their liaison office heads only when they agree to it, rather than sticking to the weekly format, officials from the ROK Unification Ministry revealed."While sticking to the purpose of the existing agreement on operating the joint liaison office, we need to take practical conditions and efficiency into consideration," Lee said, adding that the ministry is willing to discuss with the DPRK side on how to operate the meetings.