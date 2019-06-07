Nomadic families of Kazak ethnic group go on annual trip to summer pasture in Xinjiang

A herdsman leads his camels in a trip to summer pasture in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 6, 2019. In early June every year, around 1,000 nomadic families of the Kazak ethnic group and their 400,000-strong livestock go on an annual trip to summer pasture in Fuhai County. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A woman packs up for a trip to summer pasture in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 6, 2019. In early June every year, around 1,000 nomadic families of the Kazak ethnic group and their 400,000-strong livestock go on an annual trip to summer pasture in Fuhai County. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

In this aerial photo taken on June 6, 2019, a flock of livestock make their way in a trip to summer pasture in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. In early June every year, around 1,000 nomadic families of the Kazak ethnic group and their 400,000-strong livestock go on an annual trip to summer pasture in Fuhai County. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Herdsmen drive the livestock in a trip to summer pasture in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 6, 2019. In early June every year, around 1,000 nomadic families of the Kazak ethnic group and their 400,000-strong livestock go on an annual trip to summer pasture in Fuhai County. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A herdsman drives the livestock in a trip for summer pasture in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 6, 2019. In early June every year, around 1,000 nomadic families of the Kazak ethnic group and their 400,000-strong livestock go on an annual trip to summer pasture in Fuhai County. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A herdsman drives the livestock in a trip for summer pasture in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 6, 2019. In early June every year, around 1,000 nomadic families of the Kazak ethnic group and their 400,000-strong livestock go on an annual trip to summer pasture in Fuhai County. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)