Police cracks down on cheating as national college entrance exam starts

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/7 18:05:50





Police in north China's Tianjin Municipality detained 12 suspects for helping students to cheat in the national college entrance exam, while police in Shandong and Hebei provinces also captured more than 50 suspects and seized a large amount of wireless equipment, said the



The police will step up the crackdown on criminal acts during the exam this year to safeguard exam order and maintain social justice, said the ministry.

