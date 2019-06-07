Zoo Budapest opens Butterfly Garden

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/7 18:28:17

A butterfly is seen in the Butterfly Garden at Zoo Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, on June 6, 2019. Zoo Budapest opened it's Butterfly Garden for the current season with about 21 species of tropic butterflies. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

A butterfly is seen in the Butterfly Garden at Zoo Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, on June 6, 2019. Zoo Budapest opened it's Butterfly Garden for the current season with about 21 species of tropic butterflies. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

A butterfly is seen in the Butterfly Garden at Zoo Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, on June 6, 2019. Zoo Budapest opened it's Butterfly Garden for the current season with about 21 species of tropic butterflies. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

A butterfly is seen in the Butterfly Garden at Zoo Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, on June 6, 2019. Zoo Budapest opened it's Butterfly Garden for the current season with about 21 species of tropic butterflies. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

A butterfly is seen in the Butterfly Garden at Zoo Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, on June 6, 2019. Zoo Budapest opened it's Butterfly Garden for the current season with about 21 species of tropic butterflies. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus