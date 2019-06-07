Local people attend ritual on Siguniang Mountain, SW China

Local people attend a ritual on the Siguniang Mountain in Xiaojin County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 6, 2019. The annual ritual was held to pray for prosperity and good weather for crops. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Aerial photo taken on June 6, 2019 shows local people attending a ritual on the Siguniang Mountain in Xiaojin County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The annual ritual was held to pray for prosperity and good weather for crops. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An artist sings Tibetan songs at a ritual on the Siguniang Mountain in Xiaojin County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 6, 2019. The annual ritual was held to pray for prosperity and good weather for crops. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)