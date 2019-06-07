UN hails ratification of human rights treaties by South Sudan parliament

The UN rights body on Friday welcomed the ratification of two crucial human rights treaties this week by South Sudan parliament.The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights lauded the ratification of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), as well as the First Optional Protocols to both instruments, which establish individual complaints procedures."We welcome the unanimous ratification, without reservations of two vital human rights treaties this week by the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) of South Sudan," the UN rights body said in a statement.The TNLA on Monday ratified the two treaties which will enter into force for South Sudan three months after the date of accession.The ICCPR and ICESCR are among nine core UN human rights treaties and give legal force to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.