Chinese ethnic art exhibition opens at Stanford University

An exhibition depicting the culture of western China opened at Stanford University in California.The exhibition themed "Traversing China's Multi-ethnic Passage" will run through Nov. 30 at the East Asia Library of Stanford University. On display are 30 pieces of oil paintings by Chinese artist Zhang Jingui and a collection of 10 artifacts, including handmade embroidery with distinctive Chinese ethnic motifs.Zhang, a native of southwest China's Sichuan Province, has spent more than 30 years studying and depicting the multi-ethnic cultural heritages of a region straddling Sichuan, Yunnan and Tibet -- home to several ethnic minority groups with their own distinctive cultures and traditions."In our era of rapid globalization and technological advancements, I feel its imperative to help preserve these rich ethnic cultures, some of which are at risk of distinction," said the artist at the opening event on Thursday."Minority groups offer us lessons about preserving our past and guarding our cultural traditions," he said.The exhibition showcases China's cultural diversity and hopes are that it will spark an interest in Chinese ethnic art, said Zhang Yanshuo.The exhibition also attracted a group of local elementary school students guided by Xie Bing, president of Dasen American Academy, a non-profit institution focused on art and cultural education in San Leandro, California."A variety of ethnic Chinese cultures have a long history and are full of color. As the world is increasingly interested in Chinese language and culture, it's a good opportunity for overseas audiences to get a better understanding of Chinese cultures, especially children," she said.