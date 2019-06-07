China's logistics continues to expand

China's logistics activities remained expansionary in May, industrial data showed.The Logistics Performance Index stood at 52.8 in May, dipping 0.7 percentage points from April, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while below it reflects contraction.The sub-indices for logistics new orders and inventory turnover also edged down in May, but remained above 50.The sub-index for business expectation stood at 58.6, indicating stable market demand.