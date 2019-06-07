HOME >>
CHINA
Xi addresses SPIEF in Russia for 1st time
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/7 20:42:34
Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed here Friday the plenary session of the 23rd St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) held in Russia.
Xi arrived in St. Petersburg on Thursday to attend the SPIEF after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Xi, Putin meet in St. Petersburg
Stronger China-Russia partnership key to global peace, stability: Xi
Posted in:
DIPLOMACY
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus