Russian warship avoids collision with US cruiser in East China Sea: defense ministry

Russian anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Vinogradov managed to avoid a collision with US guided-missile cruiser Chancellorsville in the East China Sea on Friday, with the latter conducting a dangerous maneuver, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The incident occurred earlier on Friday at 6:35 a.m. local time (0335 GMT), according to a statement of the Russian Pacific Fleet, published by the ministry's official news agency Krasnaya Zvezda.It said a detachment of Pacific Fleet ships and a carrier group of the US Navy were moving along parallel routes in the southeastern part of the East China Sea, when the US cruiser suddenly changed its direction and crossed the Russian ship's course at a distance of some 50 meters.To prevent a collision, the Russian crew was forced to perform an emergency maneuver, it said, adding that the Pacific Fleet had sent a protest to the US Naval Command over the inadmissibility of such actions.