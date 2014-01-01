Kazakhstan elections matter to regional development

On Sunday, presidential elections will be held, a year ahead of schedule, in Kazakhstan.
In March, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who led the country after its independence in 1991, announced his resignation. This news produced a political shock not only to Kazakhstan, but also caused some concern in major countries in the world. The news of the decision of the Kazakh leader made headlines in major publications throughout the world. And one can only guess how many experts in different world capitals are now trying to predict who will lead the country after Nazarbayev's departure. Indeed, due to its geographical location and huge reserves of oil, gas and uranium, Kazakhstan is an extremely important political and economic player in the world arena.
Political parties and public associations are campaigning in favor of their candidates for the presidency. There are seven candidates compete for the main post -. Among them, for the first time in the history of independent Kazakhstan, is the name of the only female candidate - Daniya Yespayeva, representing the Ak Zhol party. The remaining six are men.
The candidacy of Sadibek Tugel was nominated by the public association Uly Dala Kyrandary. Party Auyl is represented by Toleutai Rakhimbekov. Zhambyl Akhmetbekov is speaking on behalf of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan. Amirzhan Kosanov is running for the Ult Tagdyry national patriotic movement. The candidate from the Trade Union Federation of Kazakhstan is Amangeldy Taspihov. And finally, from the ruling Nur Otan party is Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
According to experts, Tokayev, who has headed the country during the transitional period, is better positioned to win this political race.
Despite the significant political background and wide recognition, Tokayev, according to experts, does not belong to any elite Kazakhstani group. This is a big plus for politicians in Kazakhstan, because this fact significantly expands the field for maneuvers in the fight against corruption, political scientists believe.
When it comes to Tokayev, many note certain predictability in Kazakhstan's foreign policy, adherence to the established principles of building friendly relations with other political players.
Tokayev has repeatedly voiced commitment to follow the path of the first president. This applies not only to domestic policy, consistency will certainly be observed in foreign policy issues.
Kazakhstan under the leadership of Nazarbayev adhered to a friendly and balanced approach to all world centers of power. The authorities of the republic never tried to oppose any country, but sought to seek common interest from friendly ties.
For many years, Kazakhstan has been pursuing a constructive foreign policy aimed at reducing tensions in the world, and has actively promoted peacemaking initiatives. Kazakhstan has also advocated the creation of the Global Anti-terror
ist Coalition and became a supporter of a peaceful resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue.
In addition, Kazakhstan is the first and so far the only Central Asian country that sent peacekeepers to Lebanon. A peacekeeping mission is also being carried out in Western Sahara. There is hope that this momentum will continue in the interest of the common destiny of mankind.
If he wins the elections, Tokayev's authority and experience can ensure stability and development both within the country and in Kazakhstan's international relations.The author is an observer on Central Asia affairs based in Beijing. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn