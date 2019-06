Xinhua President Cai Mingzhao (R) and TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov unveil the first Russian-speaking artificial intelligence (AI) news anchor in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 7, 2019. China's Xinhua News Agency and TASS Russian News Agency on Friday jointly launched the first Russian-speaking artificial intelligence (AI) news anchor here to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Russia. Photo: Xinhua